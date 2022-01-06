Hearth Chat with Jamie Denham, Yoga Teacher

Having a regular practice to keep the body and mind in good shape is key to living a thriving, resilient and contented life. I caught up with Iyengar yoga teacher Jamie Denham, owner of the West End Yoga Centre, in December 2021. We chatted about his experience and how people can set up a regular yoga practice.

In particular, we talk about the yamas (moral disciplines) and niyamas (positive duties), how to start a routine, the basic equipment and working with a teacher. We also touched on continuing a practice as we age. Jamie also recommends a great way to relax for busy (and stressed) people.

Listen to Gavin Hardy’s conversation with Jamie Denham here.

Basic equipment – mat, bricks and belt





Cover image, Jamie Denham, Iyengar yoga teacher. All images supplied