After a two-year hiatus, West End’s favourite day is coming to Boundary Street on Fathers Day, Sunday 4 September, 1.30pm – 10pm amid an action packed program of outdoor and venue based activities.

Imagine being out to live out your wildest dreams dressed in your craziest outfit ready to skate, scooter, roll from the top of Boundary St under the Dornoch Terrace Bridge down 900m of Boundary St with 2,000 West Endians for the largest street procession in Brisbane, followed by an afternoon of best float comps, themed races, games and all round colourful fun.

Once the sun goes down, there will be a whole program of live and local music and illuminated roving performances and carnival acts!

Then when it’s time for dinner, there’s Beggars Banquet which invites close to a thousand people to set up 80 tables to share food and feed guests (or beggars affectionately dubbed of course).

Kurilpa Derby will host its 13th event in 2022 and with such a long history reclaiming space to unite communities. It’s intergenerational now with kids grown up and now helping out with organising the event.

Kurilpa Derby is the real West End and is borne from values of participatory experience, tolerance, respect and inclusion for everyone. It’s the heart and soul of West End and a day where we are proud to show Brisbane what it means to celebrate what makes our neighbourhood great.

Program Outline

1.30 pm – assemble for the parade under the Dornoch Terrace Bridge.

2.00 pm – 2.30pm: The parade.

3.00 pm – 5.00 pm: novelty races, comps and demos.

7.00 pm – 9.00 pm: Beggars Banquet, featuring live music and roving performances.

Key event pages / dates

Sponsor, Volunteer, Participate

WECA relies on volunteer and local support to keep our event as FUN as ever and are really looking forward to hosting a successful event. We are staging our comeback!!!

Email your interest in sponsoring, volunteering or participating to: westendfestival4101@gmail.com

All images by Jan Bowman from Kurilpa Derby 2019