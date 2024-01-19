The Miles Labor Government has purchased another inner-city hotel to provide housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The hotel will be transformed into 20 two-bedroom units and 32 studio units aimed at families and pregnant women.

Located within walking distance to the South Bank Parklands the new homes are close to public transport and essential services such as hospitals. This purchase follows other purchases and leases including two inner city hotels, and former retirement villages and aged care facilities in Clayfield, Toowoomba, Redlands and Rothwell.

Work will soon begin to make some modifications to convert hotel rooms to homes, with the first households anticipated to move in over coming months.

It’s part of the government’s record investment in social and affordable homes – the largest concentrated investment in Queensland’s history – to help deliver thousands and thousands of homes.

According to Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon: “Since 2015, we have delivered thousands and thousands of homes with our Big Housing Build to deliver many more.

“But while we get on with our Big Build, we’ve also been buying and leasing motels, hotels and former retirement villages to help more Queenslanders into a home sooner.

“In particular, this place will have a huge impact for families – a number of whom may have been staying in emergency accommodation while we have been working to find them a long-term housing solution.