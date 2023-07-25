The Mater Mothers’ Parenting Support Centre at South Brisbane has celebrated a major milestone with mum-of-three Lily Majstorovic becoming the 10,000th patient cared for at the clinic after giving birth to her daughter Maryam.

The Parent Support Centre (PSC), located at Mater’s Catherine’s House, is a multi-disciplinary outpatient service supporting new parents and infants in the first six months of life.

The service, which is staffed by GPs, lactation consultants, child health nurses, psychologists and allied health practitioners, offers outpatient appointments either face-to-face or via telehealth to support parents state-wide.

Seeking support for breastfeeding and settling advice, Mrs Majstorovic and three-week-old Maryam visited the clinic for the first time last week.

Maryam, a little sister to brothers Noah, 7, and Sammy, 4, was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in South Brisbane on 23 June, weighing 2.8kg.

Mrs Majstorovic, a 28-year-old nursing student from Kuraby, said she had an uncomplicated pregnancy but was inspired by the care she received at Mater Mothers’ Hospital to utilise additional support services.

“This was my third caesarean section and while I had no birthing complications with Maryam, I did feel after having my second child that I didn’t have much support,” Mrs Majstorovic said.

“I suffered post-natal depression and wanted to make sure I had support in place this time around.

“Once I gave birth to Maryam, I had trouble getting her to latch and settle.

“I feel so privileged that this service was available to me. I feel comfort knowing that if I needed support or felt isolated someone would be there for me.”

The PSC opened in 2016 and is a self-referral service free for Medicare-eligible patients. The service welcomes parents and babies born at Mater Mothers’, including Mater’s Redlands, Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay hospitals.

Mater Mothers’ Hospital Acting Midwifery Unit Manager of Parent Education and Support Services Sharon Scurr said she felt proud to welcome the 10,000th patient at the centre.

“This is a great milestone and achievement for the service, staff and patients who have engaged our services,” Ms Scurr said.

Ms Scurr said the service focuses on assisting parents with early intervention for feeding sleep and settling issues and early identification and escalation of perinatal mental health mood disorders.

“The PSC is vital to Mater as our mission is to provide a compassionate and holistic service that offers families access to high-quality care and support during the formative phase of early parenting,” she said.

Cover image Lily Majstorovic and newborn Maryam. Photo Peter Wallis