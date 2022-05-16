This election, the Griffith LNP and ALP candidates chose not to attend a community forum in West End. So, the West End Community Association and the Westender invited representatives from community organisations, and voters, to ask questions of the candidates via video.

We have also invited candidates for their responses.

This is Max Chandler-Mather’s response to the questions asked. He covers housing affordability, social housing, refugees, the religious discrimination bill, cost of living, small business, and climate and disaster preparedness.



See the questions here.