Our world is full of mirrors– mirrors that we look at in the morning when we get ready for our day, underlying mirrors of meaning, and mirrors that become apparent through recontexturalisation.

Described by its curator as a concert featuring, local artists including performers, a world premiere and several Australian premieres which discusses very pertinent issues relating to our climate, city, country and world.

mirrors is a concert of chamber music concerning symmetry, blind-spots, our world, the self and the other. It is literal, metaphoric and symbolic.

Featuring some of Brisbane’s finest local musicians, Phoebe Bognár (flute), Kyla-Rae Ashworth (flutes), Ellie Harrison (viola) and Francesca Masel (violoncello) mirrors promises to be a immersive and thought-provoking concert.

“I’m excited to play some of my favourite pieces that have come into my life through the people I’ve met and the places I’ve been, and works that will be new endeavours.” Flutist and curator Phoebe Bognár says. “These works are pertinent to our times and I hope that this will be a reflective experience for the audience and those involved.”

The concert program features a bold and alarmingly relevant selection of pieces including a world premiere by Brisbane-based composer, Jaidyn Chong; an Australian premiere by Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University graduate Elizabeth Shearon; a work by Brisbane’s new music powerhouse, Vanessa Tomlinson; an Australian premiere by Latvian composer Matīss Čudars; and works by American composer, Philip Glass and Finnish composer, Kaija Saariaho.

“When Phoebe and Ellie asked me to compose reflections with the theme of mirrors in mind, I thought to respond to an issue that has been weighing heavily on my mind and the minds of a majority of Australians of late.” Composer Jaidyn Chong says. “This piece responds to the bushfire crisis, alongside the responses and aftermath, and I hope that it will spread further awareness.”

The organisers promise, “an uplifting and compelling evening featuring artistic responses to the world today through the language of music”.

Details

mirrors Sunday the 8th of December, 7PM at Woollongabba Substation.

Event location: Woolloongabba Substation. 45 Logan Rd, Woolloongabba QLD 4102, Australia