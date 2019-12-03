Between 25 November and 10 December each year ZONTA scatters those bright orange wooden “Woman” stands around the streets of West End as a reminder of the UNESCO driven 16 days of activism for the Elimination of Violence against Women leading into 10 December each year which is International Human Rights Day. This is an international campaign which can be viewed and shared with the hashtag #orangetheworld.

In Brisbane, in the 2018/2019 year, 4847 women with 1,251 children contacted the Brisbane Domestic Violence Service (BDVS) managed by Micah Projects. Support was provided in 67,026 instances and 19,730 phone calls were received from women requiring assistance. The BDVS is a first port of call for women and children experiencing or at risk of experiencing domestic and family violence.

BDVS provides information and referral, crisis support, practical assistance, advocacy, counselling and emotional support to women and children. BDVS provides support to children one on one, with mothers, or through group work and also facilitates a men’s offender program.

Micah also works with other organisations and agencies to provide a safe environment in which people can access our services to meet their needs over the phone, on-line, or via in-person visits in the home or at a nominated safe place.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today and is a threat to millions of girls and women online and offline. It affects women regardless of their age, background, or level of education. This violence takes many forms, including physical, sexual, or psychological violence, as well as economic abuse and exploitation.

BDVS and Micah Projects is supported in this work through community donations of funds, goods, services and time.

