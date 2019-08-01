Biennial art exhibition and auction TRACE brings leading artists out of the galleries and on to the streets of West End this August.

It returns to West End for the third time on 8 August, bringing contemporary art into the every-day community with proceeds contributing to the vital work of local organisation Community Plus+.

The Artists

As you follow the art trail, walking tours, and auction, over three weeks and you will discover some wonderful art, in some of the most unlikely places.

Works by key Australian contemporary artists including Tony Albert, Judy Napangardi Watson, Richard Bell, Linde Ivimey, Dadang Christanto, George Gittoes and Vernon Ah Kee will hang in local in West End businesses, including a bakery, barber, mechanic’s garage, book store and Asian grocer.

TRACE continues to support emerging artists by commissioning an artist-in-residence to create site-specific works for each participating business. The TRACE artist-in-residence for 2019 is Warraba Weatherall.

For 2019, TRACE is also increasing the exhibition’s support of early career artists by pairing an established artist with an emerging artist’s work in each venue. This presents an opportunity for mentorship between esteemed art practitioners and emerging artists, and an opportunity for audiences to discover new connections between artworks.

TRACE Tracker App

If you want to take a self-guided tour, this year sees the introduction of TRACE Tracker, a new phone app launched to complement the TRACE experience. The app features a newly developed website with artist biographies, POPSART artist interviews, venue history and gallery contact details, all embedded in a geolocated self-guided walking tour.

“Demand for walking tours exceeded our capacity in 2017, and we needed another tour option,” explains project director and TRACE co-founder Jason Grant, whose organisation Inkahoots developed the application. “We also responded to participants’ feedback to provide a self-guided tour that allows a deeper engagement with the TRACE art trail at their own pace.”

You will be able to access the TRACE Tracker App via the Trace website HERE following the 8th of August launch. It will work on your mobile phone within the 4101 area.

Walking Tours

Physical TRACE group walking tours continue in 2019, with hosts including 2019 TRACE curator Carrie McCarthy and local historians Steve Capelin and Tim Quinn, who have been integral to these tours since the first TRACE in 2015.

Businesses lucky enough to host the artworks are highly supportive, with many delighted to be repeat hosts each TRACE.

Owner of local café, Posto Justine Sinclair has committed the wall of her business to both previous TRACE exhibitions, and is looking forward to TRACE 2019.

“I love it,” says Justine. “I love seeing such fantastic contemporary art on my walls, and my customers all comment on it. It starts great conversations between strangers!”

Art in the Community

Many in the TRACE audience do not usually visit galleries.

“TRACE unites West End’s diverse audiences,” says co-founder and TRACE project director Marilyn Trad. “People who view the art in the TRACE exhibition may not regularly go to galleries, but here on the streets of West End they have access to some of Australia’s most significant works of the moment. “We would like to think that, for three weeks, TRACE can extend the reach of contemporary art from within the confines of the gallery to a wider audience,” she said.

Community Plus+

Marilyn Trad also notes that West End is home to socially important organisations like Community Plus, Micah Projects, Code Blue for Autism, and Sisters Inside, which she said, provide much needed support to those who may be socially marginalized.

Community Plus+, formerly West End Community House, provides active centres for strong communities in West End, Annerley, and Yeronga.

Supporters

TRACE is supported by Queensland Government, David Pestorius Projects, Edwina Corlette Gallery, Jan Manton Art, Jan Murphy Gallery, Milani Gallery, Mitchell Fine Art, Onespace Gallery, Sullivan+Strumpf, Inkahoots Design, POPSART, Caroline Gardam Communications, Griffith University Art Museum, and Marc Grimwade Photography.

TRACE KEY DATES

Opening event: Ralph’s Garage 6pm Thursday 8 August 2019

Exhibition 8 – 24 August 2019

Auction: online bidding closes 9pm Saturday 31 August

Guided walking tours, Saturdays during the exhibition: 10, 17, and 24 August.

Tours will start at the 4AAA kiosk opposite the goanna on Boundary St, West End at 10am and 11am.

Stay up to date by following TRACE on Instagram at @TRACE4101 and on Facebook HERE

Image: Barber Bill Diacos at work with Dadang Christanto’s ‘Ciduk, Siska, Bunuh, Buang IV’ for TRACE 2019. Courtesy Jan Manton Art. Image Marc Grimwade