The OzManouche Festival returns to the Brisbane Jazz Club with an exciting line-up, from the 28th of November to the 1st of December 2019.

The inspiration of the late Brisbane guitarist Ewan Mackenzie, the OzManouche Festival has celebrated the Jazz Music of the late, great Django Reinhardt since 2006 and now has an established international reputation.

This year’s international guest musician is master gypsy guitarist, composer, bandleader and arranger, Lollo Meier.

Other performers include the delightfully entertaining and irreverent Date Brothers, with violin virtuoso Shenzo Gregorio. All-female gypsy jazz collective, Tilly Bébé will appear alongside local performers Catfish, Jon Delaney, Jane Morris Quartet, Cigany Weaver, and Salon Noir Sextet. The Sunday Brunch Duo Special features performers and guests in spontaneous musical duos.

The Festival will also feature instrumental workshops for guitar, clarinet, saxophone and violin.

Concert events will feature two bands followed by a jam session led by Festival patron, Ian Date, as well as after hours and Queen Street Mall Programs.

Preview some delicious sounds here

Check the website for further details – HERE.