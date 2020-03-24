The Palaszczuk Government announced today that it will invest an additional $4 billion in measures to support Queenslanders’ health, their jobs and businesses.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the measures are an unprecedented response to an unprecedented crisis.

“To date, this is the biggest single relief package assembled by any state or territory,” the Premier said.

“Our $300 million household relief package will give Queensland households $200 off their utility bills, building on the $50 asset dividend we have already announced.

“Our society will go through the most difficult period most of us have ever experienced, but I am determined my Government will support Queenslanders through it.”

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the package pumps an additional $2.5 billion into protecting Queensland jobs and businesses.

“I’ve been engaging with Queensland industry and business and we’ve taken on board what they’ve said,” Ms Trad said.

“For small and medium businesses and large businesses specifically impacted by COVID-19, we will refund two months’ worth of payroll tax.

“Additionally, we’re giving small and medium businesses a three-month payroll tax holiday, and a further six-month payroll tax deferral for any of these Queensland businesses.

“Combined with the payroll tax deferrals we’ve already announced, it means no Queensland business impacted by COVID-19 will need to make a payroll tax payment this year.

“That $2.5 billion includes a package of up to $500 million to assist workers who lose their job or income and to help them find jobs in the industries that are vital to getting us through this crisis – health care, agriculture, food production, transport, cleaning and mining.

“We’re waiving liquor licencing fees for venues that have had to close their doors, providing rent relief for businesses who rent premises from the state government and giving sole traders, small and medium businesses a $500 rebate on their power bill for this year.

Minister for Health Steven Miles said protecting the health of Queenslanders is the Palaszczuk Government’s number one priority.as we navigate through this pandemic.

“We are working to reduce the spread of the virus, but also to ensure we have enough capacity in the health system to support those who need intensive treatment,” Mr Miles said.

“To that end, we will invest an extra $1.2 billion to expand:

fever clinics emergency department capacity acute care services regional aeromedical services for our remote communities.”



Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said today’s stimulus package is in addition to recently announced initiatives, including the dedicated small business hotline (1300 654 687) which has seen around 2000 business contacts so far.

“We know our businesses are doing it incredibly tough right now. This package is designed to support themes keep their doors open through this crisis and keep their staff employed,” Ms Fentiman said.

“On top of our earlier measures including $500 million in concessional loans and our initial coronavirus assistance package last month, this takes our support package for Queensland workers and businesses to more than $3 billion.

“We will keep talking to businesses and unions and continue to work with the Federal Government to see what further measures can be taken to protect the jobs of Queenslanders.”

Today the Queensland Government will launch an online portal for businesses to apply for payroll tax relief which can be accessed via www.business.qld.gov.au

Further information and applications for other measures will be made available there in coming days.