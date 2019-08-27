Residents, traders, members of the Indigenous community, and the Greek and Lebanese communities gathered at the lizard on Boundary Street on Saturday the 24th of August for the launch of the West End Making History Group‘s history panels. The gathering later migrated to Avid Reader Bookshop or refreshments.
About The Author
Jan Bowman
Jan lives in West End and is an occasional citizen journalist with Westender News - she is active with community group, Kurilpa Futures, and with her trade union.
