The decades long ambition for the Nunukul, Goenpul and Ngugi people to have a place to celebrate and showcase their culture was realised on Friday, 30th August. The Quandamooka Arts Centre was opened by the Hon. Leeanne Enoch, the Minister for Treaty, Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, Minister for Communities and Minister for the Arts. The multi-artform festival followed.

The local dance group, with members as young as five, welcomed us and reminded us that life isn’t something to look at — it’s something to share. The dancers depicted stories of the island. They presented us with images that will never leave me: dolphins helping people push fish towards the shore; then sharing the catch with them, the Sea Eagle’s signal that the mullet lead fish had arrived and that the people could begin their seasonal hunt for fish was laid out for us.

Josh Walker, the Quandamooka Songman, added his powerful voice.

For more than 40 years, Getano Bann has supported First Nations communities, travelling throughout Australia and wherever he’s invited. Getano told me on the ferry to the festival: “It’s still a joy to be performing. At the end of the day we are the creator of our own stories, and I think of my songs as a photo album of my life.” Usually a solo performer, Getano enjoys festivals where he can perform with others.

Joining Getano on stage was Caroline Hammond. “You can’t hang our art on the wall. It’s a great pleasure to work with such great musicians as Getano and to learn his songs. Then to watch that song have impact on your audience. What a joy.”

Another legendary musician was Joe Geia. Surrounded by talented musicians, Joe always brings something new to his performances. He is well known to the West End community, having lived here for many years and performed at RSL clubs, Musgrave Park events and workshops with people of all ages. Joe is passionate about educating people and sharing the joy of music.

Kuku Lanji Dancers from North Queensland also performed, weaving their magic.

“I can now see the impact of lifetimes of work when I see the pride the young dancers showed in the Quandamooka group led by Josh and Raymond Walker”, said Joe. “It’s at festivals like these we can see our culture being passed down.”

Standing at the side of the stage, Joe Geia felt proud as he watched his young niece in the backing band for Bad Ass.

At the Quandamooka festival, we watched musicians who we hope to know better over time. At the art market, I bought something to remind me of this day.

We danced as the sun set, with the birds joining in the chorus and the smell of salt in the air from the ocean across the road. Quandamooka Festival treated us to some of the best musicians our country has.

There was plenty of food available and the queues were short. So there is no need to bring anything but your smile and dancing shoes!

If you plan to head over next year, arrive early and take a local bus to Point Lookout and have a swim. We were treated to the arrival of a pod of whales and dolphins.

Thank you to the Quandamooka people for opening your homelands to us, welcoming us on Country and sharing your stories.

Melissa Robertson

All images: Darcy Goss Media