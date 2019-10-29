Brisbane’s Biggest and Free cultural celebration of Latin American music, cuisine, arts and crafts kicks off an exciting cultural event on Saturday 2nd November 2019: 12pm-8pm where Celebration Lawn, Roma Street Parklands will take off with the sights, sounds and tastes of Brisbane’s own Latin American community from Brazil, Puerto Rico to Argentina. The festival showcases the liveliness and warmth of Latin Americans, welcomes everyone in a family friendly, children safe and inclusive space.

Fiesta Latina is a celebration of the great diversity of the talented Latin American community living in South East Queensland.

The event will feature activities celebrating Latin American culture including traditional dancing, cuisine from a variety of countries, arts and crafts, kid’s entertainment plus plenty of opportunity for dancing to live music. A parade featuring a vibrant display of dancers, drummers and costumed characters swaying and drumming will make its way along the park.

The entertainment program of the Fiesta Latina 2019 includes dance groups such as Mexico en la Piel and Bolivia Marka with their energetic dancers and the distinctive sound of Oz Latin Brothers – a band offering our favourite repertoire of salsa, cha cha and mambo and infusing pop and Latin reggae to bring out your inner “Dancing with the Stars”.



The Latin American Community of Queensland invite you to join in to celebrate community and diversity in Brisbane – a place known for its vibrancy and inclusiveness. The fiesta is a celebration of the unique people that make up our Queensland community.



Event Information:

Event: Brisbane Fiesta Latina 2019

Date: Saturday 2nd November

Time: 12pm – 8pm

Venue: Celebration Lawn, Roma St Parklands, Brisbane

Tickets: FREE

Information HERE or on Facebook