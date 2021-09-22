This Saturday afternoon, 25 September, the Brisbane River between Toowong and West End will come alive with the annual Brisbane Riverfire Sailing Regatta hosted by the South Brisbane Sailing Club.

The race will take place between 2.00 and 4.30 pm on the Milton Reach of the river in-between the Regatta Hotel and Go Between Bridge.

It is sure to make an enjoyable spectacle from the riverbank with the best viewing locations from Riverside Drive West End or Coronation Drive, Milton. An array of boats will jostle for position, including Lasers, Herons, Inpulses, 125s and NS14s,.

You can also watch the start of the race live from the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SouthBrisbaneSailingClub/.

The event is a premier one on South Brisbane Sailing Club’s calendar, with competitors joining from other clubs including Oxley Sailing Club, Brisbane Sailing Squadron and Darling Point Sailing Squadron. The event is sponsored by the Regatta Hotel in Toowong.

The South Brisbane Sailing Club has a long association with West End, from its initial race that took place on 27 October 1906 on a course similar to that of this year’s Riverfire Regatta. In 1956 the Club built the premises that it occupies to this day in Hill End Terrace, adjacent to Orleigh Park.

Today, SBSC is a friendly, family-oriented sailing club that welcomes new members, offers Learn to Sail classes for adults and juniors, and has a number of sailing dinghies available for use. It also conducts an active program of races for adults and juniors on Saturday afternoons between September and April, as well as a winter racing program.

For more information about the Riverfire Regatta, please go to sbsc.org.au/sailing/riverfire-regatta/.

If you would like to know more about joining the club or participating in Learn to Sail classes, go to the home page www.sbsc.org.au.

For information about the Brisbane Festival Super Riverfire, see link HERE.

