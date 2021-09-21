Brisbane Seniors Online held a training day for volunteer mentors at the Queensland Cricketer’s Club on Wednesday 15 September 2021. Ten speakers presented sessions on eight topics of interest related to technology. Sessions included resources available from the Australian Seniors Computer Clubs Association (ASCCA); the NBN network; multifactor authentication; Qld Police Financial and Cybercrime Group on scams and fraud; lawyer Brian Herd on aspects of Wills and estates; Dr Tobias Fischer and Valeria Macalypu on robotics and representatives from Centrelink on MyGov. The day ended with a session on Q&A and Facebook.

The aim of the training day was to recognise the valuable work that Brisbane Seniors Online volunteer mentors do for the community, provide training and upskilling opportunities for them to help when tutoring and meet other mentors socially and to discuss technical issues they have resolved.

Brisbane Seniors Online is a not-for-profit organisation based at Woolloongabba and providing home mentoring on computers and the internet for seniors and the over 50s in the Greater Brisbane area using unpaid volunteer mentors. For an affordable fee of $20 joining (once off) and $45 a year, learners get as a guide 12 hours of home lessons then ongoing support for the balance of the membership year. Whilst new learners are always welcome, there is a current need for more volunteer mentors in many areas of Brisbane. Brisbane Seniors Online would encourage any computer savvy retired or semi-retired people to consider becoming a volunteer mentor for Brisbane Seniors Online. Mentoring is fun but is also of benefit in assisting mentors to improve their existing skills. There are several special interest groups including digital photography, Linux, and Apple available for members to utilise as well as a mentor support group to help mentors. These are by face to face with excursions (digital photography), Linux (currently by Zoom) and Apple (currently not operating during coronavirus).

Brisbane Seniors Online would like to acknowledge the generous contribution from Cr Jonathan Sri, Councillor for The Gabba with part funding from the Lord Mayor’s Community Fund which helped make this event possible.

For more information about Brisbane Seniors Online of how to become a volunteer mentor or join as a new learner, contact 3393 2225 or see www.bsol.asn.au or on Facebook HERE.

Cover image, Keir Tierney from NBN Co.