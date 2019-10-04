Have you ever wondered how just 2 degrees of warming will change our cities and regions?

How will we cope with more frequent extreme weather events, such as flooding, cyclones or heat stress?

SUMMIT

Explore these critical issues with the University of Queensland at the Shifting Climate – Shifting Places summit on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019.

You can engage with a diverse mix of leaders in climate adaptive planning and design and gain actionable insights on how we can adjust our practice for future climate impacts and create more resilient cities and regions in Queensland. A case study at the workshop will focus on Kurilpa Peninsula (West End, Highgate Hill and South Brisbane)

SPEAKERS

Start the day with a morning of provocative keynote and expert talks.

Keynote speaker, Halvard Dalheim, is one of Australia’s pre-eminent strategic planners, having led major city strategies and teams in both Melbourne and Sydney. He is a creative futurist, anticipating the dramatic change processes facing Australian cities and regions.

In the afternoon, you will be invited to participate in collaborative workshops featuring two leading experts of placemaking and climate change adaptation, West End’s John Mongard (John Mongard Landscape Architects), and James Davidson (James Davidson Architect), who will teach new climate adaptation frameworks, processes and techniques that can be applied across many places.

Other speakers include:

Aunty Ruby Sims, Mununjali and Wangerriburra Elder who lives in the Scenic Rim region of South East Queensland.

Pam Bourke, also from West End, Pam is a social planner and community development practitioner working internationally.

Bob Speirs, who has devoted much of his career to addressing risks to communities from environmental change and impacts.

DETAILS

Date: Wednesday 20 November 2019

Venue: Atrium, Global Change Institute (20), The University of Queensland, St Lucia 4072 (map)

Cost: $80 per person (Full-day); $60 per person (Half-day 9am – 1pm)

REGISTER HERE

