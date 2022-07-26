West End Film Festival

Each year we receive lots of submissions from all across Australia, these films come from emerging filmmakers, students and industry heavyweights. We have been absolutely stunned with the diversity of submissions from all across Australia when the arts industry has been under immense pressure to stay afloat, film making has remained steady. WEFF received 135 submissions to an expanded 14 categories this year, which is an undeniably fantastic result.

Our 4101 Best Film category features a 70’s action piece made by Brisbane State High Student Percibery Constance, age 17 says ‘Dance of the Heart’ is the first time he has had a film screened in a Film Festival.

“I was enamored by the opportunity available from state high film department giving me the chance and providing the community and teaching force for me to go big and create a dream film which is fun as an action spectacle, yet has an underlying psychological component which I think is pleasing as a piece of work,” Percibery says.

WEFF sessions will combine a mix of genres from anarchist shopping trolleys revealing surprising messages of hope and action, to dark and visceral fishmongers with a twist, to 4101’s own version of high school musical, to the longing of leaving our family homes, to quirky animations and poignant documentaries.

Come and check out the diverse talent that comes from our Kuirlpa Filmmakers.

Our local directors include: Percibrey Almond, Michaelovich Constance, Riaan Corneelsen, Phil Monsour, Benjamin Michael Sterne, Sasha Aubort, David Hodkinson, Alice Walker, Dean Chircop, Nerida Matthaei, Adam Baker, Cassandra Sutton, Charnstar Anderson, Artemis Doudkin & Lilli Corrias-Smith

PROGRAM

4101 and Brisbane’s local and emerging filmmakers screenings can be found at the following sessions

Friday Flicks – Friday 29 July 2022, 6pm, Arafmi

Films include: The Dance of the Heart (4101)

Event tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/326148939709094

WEFF Opening Night – Thursday 4 August, 5.45pm, Metro Arts

Films include: The Empty House and My Mother is a Cricket Bat (4101) Pause and Soul’s on Hold (Local and Emerging)

Event tickets: https://metroarts.com.au/event/west-end-film-festival/

Bringing the Drama Screening & QUT Low Budget Feature Filmmaking Panel – Friday 5 August 2022, 6:30pm, Metro Arts

Films include: Squid in the Oven (4101)

Event tickets: https://metroarts.com.au/event/west-end-film-festival/

Let’s Get Topical – Friday 5 August 2022, 6:30pm, Metro Arts

Fims include: Modus Operandi: Brisbane’s Ripper Suspect

Event tickets: https://metroarts.com.au/event/west-end-film-festival/

Dance Music Dance – Saturday 6 August 2022, 6:30pm, Metro Arts

Films include: Film School the Musical (4101) Proximal (Local and Emerging)

Event tickets: https://metroarts.com.au/event/west-end-film-festival/

The Kids Are Ok – Saturday 6 August 2022, 6:30pm, Metro Arts

Films include: Made Up and I Dedeuce! (4101), Lost Signal and Before We’re Gone (Local and Emerging)

Event tickets: https://metroarts.com.au/event/west-end-film-festival/

