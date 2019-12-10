On Christmas Eve this year, Tuesday 24 December, over three hundred volunteers, coordinated by West End community organisation Micah Projects, will pack and deliver hundreds of Christmas Hampers to brighten Christmas for individuals and families who are facing a tough time over Christmas.

Micah Projects CEO Karyn Walsh said 2019 is their biggest year yet, with generous cash donations and a huge quantity of high quality perishable items donated to meet an ever-growing need for assistance.

“We know that the financial pressure that comes from living on Newstart and anyone below the poverty line doesn’t stop at Christmas. Supporting people with the gift of a hamper on Christmas Eve is our way of helping people to have their aspirations for a family Christmas more achievable.”

“As with every year, members from St Mary’s in Exile faith Community, local West Enders and residents from across Brisbane join staff at Micah Projects to pack and deliver Christmas Hampers to individuals and families to keep their pantries full over the Christmas New Year break. “

“Micah Projects thanks the donors, supporters and volunteers who have supported our work during 2019. We wish them a safe and joyful Christmas.”

Micah is still hoping to pick up a handful of Drivers to facilitate delivery – if you are interested you can go HERE

You can also contribute funds ……… HERE

And this year we are keen for some donations for the following to be delivered to Micah HO on Boundary Street by Friday 20 December.

Vegemite,- 150g & 220g jars

Coffee – 50g Nescafe jar & Nescafe Sachets – not decaf please

Tea – Pack x 25 Black Tea (any brand) & Pack x 10 Black Tea (any brand).

What: Christmas hampers packed and delivered for people experiencing disadvantage

Where: Kurilpa Hall 174 Boundary St, West End

When: Tuesday 24 December 2019