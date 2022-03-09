Certifiably organic, right?

If you want to buy organic food, how do you really know it’s organic. Here’s a couple of approaches. Firstly, make sure it’s being certified as such as there’s many a food product out there claiming to be organic but actually isn’t. Both you and the real organic farmers (who pay serious fees for certification) will be ripped off as a result. Look for the certification mark on the product or at the market stall if you’re buying fresh groceries. Certification schemes include ACO and NASAA. SBS TV has this to say about the issue.

Secondly, you could over time get to know your growers and suppliers and find out how your food is grown. Organic certification does add a considerable cost and administrative burden to farmers, and many producers that grow food using organic methods simply don’t want to sign up to accredited schemes. So, by asking lots of questions and finding out more you’ll be able to make more informed choices.

It also needs to be said that there is tremendous pressure for certified organic standards to be compromised as big, industrial agriculture outfits try to muscle in on the act. For example, in the USA the organic standards are been seriously compromised with feedlot animal products and hydroponic fruits and veggies recently achieving certified organic standards. To find out more take a deep dive here. Brisbane local food supplier Food Connect have devised practical and transparent workarounds to the organic certification issue.

