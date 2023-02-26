University started last week for thousands of Brisbane students, and Translink is encouraging Tertiary students across South East Queensland to plan their public transport journey.

Head of Translink Sally Stannard said public transport is an affordable and accessible option for travellers heading to and from campus, with high-frequency buses, trains, ferries and trams providing convenient university connections.

“We work closely with delivery partners to ensure there are frequent services to busy campuses,” Ms Stannard said.

“Returning students are encouraged to take time to look at any alterations to services, and new students should also take time to plan their journey for the first time.

Ms Stannard said students should ensure their go card is travel-ready by checking it is valid and also consider setting up auto top-up to help ensure you always have funds readily available for travel.

The Translink website provides important information on how university students could access concession fares.

“At this time of year, we see an influx of tertiary students applying to access half-price concession fares,” Ms Stannard said.

“For existing students, if your enrolment hasn’t changed, you won’t need to reapply for concession fares and can continue to use your existing go card.

“However, students may need to reapply if there have been any changes to their enrolment.”

Concession fares are available for eligible students on all South East Queensland Translink public transport services (excluding Airtrain), regional Translink and qconnect bus services, and approved regional ferry services.

Public transport services for West End, Highgate Hill and South Brisbane

There is a range of public transport options for students living in West End, Highgate Hill and South Brisbane.

City Cat – from West End Ferry terminal goes directly to UQ at St Lucia, and to QUT and Gardens Point, and Griffith University at South Bank.

– from West End Ferry terminal goes directly to UQ at St Lucia, and to QUT and Gardens Point, and Griffith University at South Bank. Route 192 – travels from the University of Queensland (UQ) and then to the City via Montague Road in West End.

– travels from the University of Queensland (UQ) and then to the City via Montague Road in West End. Route 60 (Blue CityGlider) – this high-frequency bus takes travellers from West End to Teneriffe via the City.

(Blue CityGlider) – this high-frequency bus takes travellers from West End to Teneriffe via the City. Route 196 – Travels to New Farm to Fairfield via West End and Highgate Hill, and it is also a high-frequency service.

Travels to New Farm to Fairfield via West End and Highgate Hill, and it is also a high-frequency service. Route 198 – The 198 circular route runs between Mollison Street in West End, the PA Hospital via Dornoch Terrace and Gladstone Road, and back to West End via Stanley and Vulture Streets.

– The 198 circular route runs between Mollison Street in West End, the PA Hospital via Dornoch Terrace and Gladstone Road, and back to West End via Stanley and Vulture Streets. Route 199 – like the Blue Glider, travels to Teneriffe from the West End Ferry Terminal, but via Hardgrave Road, Boundary and Melbourne Streets (High frequency).

The 60, 192 and 199 services all link to the city cat services operating from the West End Terminal. The 196 bus links West End and UQ, stopping at Melbourne and Browning Streets and travelling via Vulture Street and Gladstone Road.

Customers are encouraged to use Translink’s journey planner or the MyTranslink app to plan journeys and see the real-time status of services.

New Free Service

Locally we have the new Brisbane City Council Route 86 free bus, which travels between West End and South Bank and, for some, may be a good option to get to the South Bank TAFE campus.

There have also been calls for the trial South Brisbane loop service 86 to commence earlier than 10.00 am to fit with school timetables (it passes both West End State School and Brisbane State High). However, a Brisbane City Council spokesperson told The Westender that the South Brisbane loop is not designed to provide a commuter function or to duplicate existing Translink services.

“This bus is operating as a trial and has only just commenced. There are no plans to change the service at this stage, but all feedback will be considered as part of the trial review,” a Council spokesperson said.



The 192 Route

Community members and elected representatives Councillor Jonathon Sri and Amy MacMahon MP have raised numerous concerns about the 192 bus service. They say it is infrequent and unavailable on weekends. For example, the 192 bus service goes from the UQ St Lucia campus to the City, but only on Monday to Friday, and the last service leaves UQ at 6.20 pm and arrives back there at 7.52 pm.

When asked about the 192 Route recently, a Translink spokesperson said the Department of Transport and Main Roads’ Translink Division (Translink) receives many requests for additional bus services.

“Public transport has a finite budget and these requests must be considered against competing priorities across the state.”

“It is not always possible to provide service frequency on all Translink bus routes during traditionally quiet periods such as weekends, late evenings, or early mornings.”

“Analysis of recent ticketing data indicates low levels of demand for evening 192 services, and as such, the introduction of further services on this route is currently not being considered.”

“While there are no plans to introduce additional trips to increase frequency and operate later in the evenings and on weekends, Translink will continue to monitor service demand in this area and make improvements where necessary.”

Providing Feedback to Translink

Translink told The Westender that suggestions for changes to services could be provided by residents online, via their customer service number, or by writing to the Minister or their local MP. All requests are referred to Network Planning Team and considered. See details here: https://translink.com.au/contact-us/customer-feedback

RELATED STORIES