On Australia Day this year, a number of locals were recognised for their outstanding work in the community.
The 21st Griffith Australia Day Awards recipients have been commended by Member for Griffith Terri Butler for their extraordinary contributions through their voluntary work with the Southside community.
“These are the unsung heroes of the Southside who work hard for our community every day,” Ms Butler said.
“They ask for no recognition, and they work incredibly hard to make our community a better place.”
Among the recipients this year were West End and South Brisbane locals, Darren Godwell and the South Brisbane Men’s Shed.
South Brisbane Men’s Shed (SBMS) in Woolloongabba offers are range of interests and activities for men from computing to gardening and building cubby-houses for charity. It aims to promote and encourage friendship and community involvement for men’s wellbeing and good health.
Secretary of the SBMS, Iain Salkield, told The Westender that those who were nominated for the Griffith Australia Day Awards were among the original members who set up the organisation in April 2017: David Spillan, the founding President, along with Norbert Gaulton, Secretary and Neil Roberton, Treasurer.
Mr Salkield said these men have continued to be involved with their original sheds and with other community activities, “…including being head coach of an out-rigger canoe racing club and treasurer of a choral group, and in one case still being in full-time work as an academic vet. So, busy …!”.
“It would be inappropriate not to mention the great support we have had from the Autism Hub and Reading Centre and the originator of the idea for the shed, Chris Lassig, who was then the Hub’s Executive Director,” he added.
“I am humbled by the recognition, but I am just one person; dozens and dozens of people have contributed,” he said, “Community organisations are wonderful because so many people are making contributions which make our communities vibrant and thriving places to live.”
- Community, educational, or cultural
- Sports and recreation
- Arts
- Young contributors, and;
- Small business
Nominees were put forward by locals from their communities and were selected by a committee of community leaders.
“I thank Committee Chair, Mr Craig Bowen OAM, and committee members Mr Pat Atkinson and Ms Jo Culshaw, who worked diligently in helping to select such highly deserving recipients this Australia Day,” Ms Butler said.
The Westender congratulates all other Griffith Australia Day Awards recipients and hopes to provide more profiles of winners throughout the year. With Darren Godwell and the SBMS other winners are:
- Suzanne Bosanquet – The Gabba Business Association
- Kerry Shilling – Kerry’s Wildlife Rescue and Care
- John Evans OAM – SCRUB Catchment Care Group and B4C
- Greg Kerswell – Bulimba Book Club
- Constantine Drozdovskii – Russian Community
- Brian and Margaret Besgrove – National Servicemen’s RSL Sub Branch
- Carolyn Robinson – Beyond DV
- Jak McPhail – Greenslopes State School
- Alison and Robert Coombs, Wendy Tyson & Noela Billington – 4MBS Classic FM
- Barbara Clarke – Achilles Brisbane Inc.
- Mark Delbridge – Coorparoo Bowls Club
- Nera Komaric – World Wellness Group
- Leanne Cameron – Cannon Hill Kindergarten
- Aileen Patterson & Jenny Purnell – Cannon Hill 60 and Better Association Inc.
- Shirley Neander – Cannon Hill School of Arts Association Inc.
- Michael Spragg & Jessica Gregg – Carina JRLFC
- Jill Lane – Belmont Services Ladies Bowling Club Inc.
- Mary Lehn – Carina Senior Citizens Club Inc.
The recipients will be honoured with a special ceremony, to be held by Ms Butler on Saturday, 9 May 2020.
Feature Image:
Darren Godwell (top left), Yolla Chibly and Rev. Elie Frances receiving awards from Terri Buler MP in 2018 (bottom left), Neil Robertson on the left in the pink shirt, Norbert Gaulton next to him in a dark blue shirt, and David Spillane in white, with other members of SBMS (top right).