The Velocity transition to the Opticomm fibre network is ramping up so they wanted to share some their top tips to help residents in the network catchment.

Your Steps

Check your address using Optocomm’s address checker tool Contact your chosen phone and internet provider. Opticomm works with a wide range of phone and internet providers

Opticomm confirmed that providers may use the word broadband interchangeably with Opticomm, or Fibre to the Premise or fibre network. Check with them if you are confused.

Meet the Opticomm Team on 21 June

To support the South Brisbane community, Opticomm will have a couple of team members at the Soda Factory, West End on Wednesday 21 June (9am-5pm) to answer any further questions and help residents to look up their address and find out the date they will be transitioning.

Our last update was in April – see here

FURTHER INFORMATION

For more information about the transition process, including estimated dates, visit: www.opticomm.com.au/velocity/

Add your comments below if you have further questions, and we will follow-up with Uniti Group.

You can share this update via the social media icons below.