NAIDOC Musgrave Park Family Fun Day is back. The annual arts, culture, and music festival will be held on Friday, 7 July 2023 9am to 5pm in Musgrave Park.

The Day provides a family-friendly festival of live entertainment and activities showcasing First Nations People, culture and heritage through performing arts, education, traditional foods, arts and crafts.

This event is the largest of its kind in Australia and brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities from near and far across Brisbane, Queensland and New South Wales.

Family Fun Day presents:



Community Elders lunch

Traditional dance

Free kids rides & activities

Arts & crafts stalls

Indigenous village

Free face painting

Live radio broadcast

Traditional & contemporary food

Information & career stalls

Three live performance stage

VOLUNTEERS … make a difference Register Online today.

BUMP-IN schedule will commence Monday 3 July 2023 [temporary fencing, marquees and other infrastructures being erected, and deliveries of all necessary equipment being delivered throughout the week].

VEHICLE ENTRY via Edmondston Street entrance and EXIT out through Russell St Gates.

NO ROAD CLOSURES however expect high demand for parking around Musgrave Park on Friday 7 July 2023

EVENT SECURITY will be on duty during the week, from 6pm to 6am, Monday 3 July –Saturday 8 July 2023.

PERFORMERS donate their time and talent to celebrate with community.

The fabulous line-up of talent includes:

DUSTY FRASER – a man of many talents: singer-songwriter from the rodeos of the West to the east coast and in between, with his country n western vibes fused with the blues.

DARK MOODS – Family fusion of country, rock, rhythm, and blues; they got the vibes for you. Sure to please any crowd and any event.

Sharron Mirri Bell – Singer-songwriter, educator and children’s entertainer, Indigenous Insights.

U N I T Y‘ are a legacy band made up of the sons of the legendary band ‘Mop and The Dropouts’.

UZY MC from the saltwater to Musgrave Park, singer-songwriter, performer. A natural musician with vibrations from hip-hop, country, blues, and soul. Give him an instrument, and together they’ll create a new rhyme.

DILLION JAMES brings a party-starting boogie and funky vibe that transports his audience to a time and space where the rigmarole of everyday life can easily be forgotten. He has performed in several countries internationally, including the USA. He has played on some of the biggest stages in Australian blues music, including Byron Bay Bluesfest, Blues on Broadbeach, Woodford Folk Festival, Mitchell Creek, and many more.

TONI JANKE is a Wuthathi and Meriam woman who lives in Brisbane. Toni is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has been writing her own songs and performing for over 30 years. She received a national Deadly Award and set up her own independent music label in the 1990s. She has also received an Australia Council for the Arts Music Fellowship for contributing to Indigenous music and the arts. Toni has recorded 4 albums of original music – Hearts Speak Out, The Brink, Jewel of the North and her most recent album, Eternal, released in July 2021. Toni’s music is available on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

Toni also runs her own coaching and consulting business, Toni Janke Productions.

JENNY PINEAPPLE – A talented vocalist, sax player, guitarist, and singer-songwriter. Pineapple has dedicated many years to backing women’s rights, supporting women in refuges, First Nations mob and the homeless. She is always willing to share stories through her music, reflect, encourage, entertain, and experience joy n laughter n, tears, and healing. Accompanied by Duane Doyle playing didgeridoo, telling stories of the old, the present and the future of West End.

JAMIESHA is a dynamic and powerful band. – From the upbeat rhythms of their hip-hop songs to the soulful melodies of their ballads, Jamiesha’s music expresses their identity and determination to positively impact the world.

DIME PRODUCTIONS – ‘straight outta 4605’ with their hip hop vibes, keeping the ancient art of storytelling alive through their music.

COLD WATER BAND – Emerging from the Cape, fusing reggae, R&B, country & hip-hop influences. A few covers but mostly original stuff. Watch this space – they’re gonna be HUGE!

Natalia Louise is a proud Indigenous singer with musical DNA in the genes; her song lines run deep with her uncle Jungaji, cousin Dean Brady and R&B sensation ‘Ney Ney’. More recently, Natalia was invited by the legendary country music royalty, “Roger Knox” & his son, blues extraordinaire “Buddy Knox” to her first major event at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival. Her unique voice is a fine platter of marinated inspirations from classics such as Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn to current country pop stars Leanne Womack. The future is looking bright for this rising star as she garners momentum in finessing her craft through studio sessions, collaborations with other seasoned songwriters and opportunities to take the stage throughout southeast Queensland NAIDOC festivals.

HAiZ – Hip-hop, R&B Singer/Rapper/Songwriter from Cairns. I have experience performing live. My song topics range from pursuing one’s goals, motivation, the world today and about the music in general. I produce my own beats and sing or rap over the instrumental.

“Sons Of Hades” – A fresh breath of air that’ll take you back. This emerging cover band is set to conquer the local music scene with their explosive performances and raw passion for rock. Led by the charismatic frontman Noah Hizon, Sons of Hades makes waves with their dynamic stage presence and a powerful sound that commands attention.

This is an alcohol and drug free event.

No Animals please, for the safety and wellbeing of attendees and your pets. Service animals are allowed.

Organisers will be monitoring the Sound Management Plan during the day’s event, with Brisbane City Council in consultation with our sound engineer and event manager.

FREE entry.

For further information and a copy of the Event Program please visit https://www.musgraveparkffd.com

2023 National NAIDOC Week theme is For Our Elders.