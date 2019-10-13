The Wanderlust 108 Festival, the World’s Only Mindful Triathlon, is returning to Brisbane at Orleigh Park on Saturday the 19th of October. Organisers says is it a non-competitive, fun day and participants can expect to be transformed by, “lifting and empowering yoga, meditation, motivational speakers and more”.

After an early morning dance-starter with Donovan McGrath’s Amplifed Yoga (yep!) followed by a 5k run/walk and Eoin Finn‘s Yogi Rockstar session, internationally renowned yoga and meditation teacher Lara Zilibowitz will lead her meditation session with Intention Setting & Rolling Om techniques to steady the mind and help you to reconnect with yourself.

After the triathlon, participants can join local Brisbane studio Shri Yoga for their Meditate, Move + Music session on the main stage, for meditation practice that combines music, mantra and free movement. Tried Breathwork before? If not, Fusion Hot Yoga will introduce breathing techniques that can transform your mental and physical well-being.

Hula Hoop pro Kiera Blaney told The Westender that she will be offering workshops at Wanderlust on Hula Hoop tricks, body awareness, core strength and mindfulness. She said there is a lot of laughter during her workshops and she encourages participants to “connect with their inner-child and to play a little bit”.

Kiera participated in the event last year and says it is an amazing and welcoming community event.

As well as experiencing hooping, aerial yoga and acro yoga, you can experience Self Modality with Yoga Balls, with Virginia Corpus McDermott. Only a few practitioners in Australia offer the special practice great for athletes, yogis or those wanting to improve all-around health and performance.

Kiera Blaney who used to live in West End, and is now based in Greenslopes, offers classes throughout the year.

Other in the line-up include:

Jordanna Levin – author, podcaster, manifestor, lunar lover and (closet) stand-up comic

Chantelle Rawlings – Aerial Yoga, Aerial Pilates, Aerial Therapeutics and Aerial Dance teacher

Helen Jacobs – author, soul guide, psychic

Food trucks, vendors and coffee makers will be onsite from 7.30am.