With the State Election called for Saturday 25 November, local MP Jackie Trad reflected on why she first decided to run for the Queensland Parliament.

Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said she wanted to stand up for the local community she has called home for more than 40 years.

“I love my community, the place I’ve called home all my life,” Ms Trad said.

“I’m motivated by the same values and issues that we care about locally – a great education & health system, an inclusive economy that creates jobs, equality & opportunity, great public transport & more green spaces for our growing city.

“Since being elected in 2012, I have never stopped talking to locals about issues that matter to them.

“I will always stand up for the things we care about – that make our community a better place for us and our kids.

“Our community still remembers the pain the Newman-Nicholls Government inflicted on our local schools, hospitals and community groups.

“I’ve worked hard to restore these vital community services and re-invest in health and education.

“I’ve never taken my community for granted and I’ll be campaigning in South Brisbane every day.”

Ms Trad said she was proud to secure funding to build the first new high school in South Brisbane for more than 50 years.

“This will be the first inner-city school since 1963 and will deliver a world-class education for generations of local kids,” Ms Trad said.

“We’re getting on with building Cross River Rail – a $5.4 billion rail project between our local community and the CBD.

“Cross River Rail will get locals from Woolloongabba to the CBD in one minute and works have already commenced.

“The only person who can stop this transformational project now is Tim Nicholls with the support of One Nation.

Ms Trad said it was important for voters in South Brisbane to consider who can really deliver for our community.

“There’s more to do, which is why I need your vote to continue delivering for South Brisbane.”

For more information: www.jackietrad.com.au