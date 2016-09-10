Meet the new West Enders
Editor – I don’t usually publish media releases from property developers, but I thought this one was particularly relevant as it explains why so many people from such diverse backgrounds are choosing to make West End their home.
Emily Cumming and Duncan Price rented a two bedroom apartment in Pradella’s Water’s Edge for 12 months before deciding to purchase a three bedroom unit in the recently completed Parc building, one of two new buildings developed by Pradella in its $1 billion Riverside West End community, joining hundreds of new residents about to call West End home.
Mr Price says the couple had been looking around the West End area for a new home, but found nothing could compete with Riverside West End on location, lifestyle or quality.
“Living in Water’s Edge gave us the confidence to buy into Parc, knowing that it was another Pradella development and therefore would be of a high standard and well managed,” he said.
“The floorplans for Parc were the best we had seen at any price point in West End. We have chosen a three bedroom apartment with a multi purpose room, because there are very few apartments of this type available in the area, which bodes well for an increase in property value.
“The spacious living and entertainment areas – including two balconies – were key drawcards, as were the quality of the fittings and finishes.
“The apartment has quite a broad floor plan in comparison to others in that price range, which eliminated some of the compromises you sometimes make with apartment living.”
Mr Price says the 5,500sqm of parklands and two large pools on offer in The Gardens were also a major point of difference.
“I have a nine year old son, Noah, who loves to play outdoors so in the absence of our own backyard it’s nice to have plenty of open space for him to enjoy,” he said.
“We have loved living in the Riverside community, so we are pleased we don’t have to leave the community or the West End area, which we believe is really going to grow and prove to be a great lifestyle and investment decision over the coming years.”
The Arbor and Parc buildings comprise a combined 237 one, two and three bedroom apartments boasting a range of views across the river, city and 5,500sqm of private parklands at the heart of Riverside West End.
The parklands have been upgraded in line with the completion of Arbor and Parc, with the addition of new barbeque terraces and cabanas surrounding an existing lagoon and lap pool, and the opening of a Health Oasis including a fully equipped gymnasium and showers.
The towers are located in Riverside’s The Gardens precinct, which already boasts the completed Rise and View buildings. The Gardens is now 93 per cent sold, with a limited number of apartments remaining priced from $415,000.
Pradella director Kim Pradella says purchasers choose Riverside West End because it is a highly connected, lifestyle-oriented community , which has been designed to suit a variety of personalities.
“Developers are realising that it is becoming increasingly important to create communities that align with people’s interests and personalities,” he said.
“Riverside West End has three ‘lifestyle nodes’ which appeal to different types of people – those who like to be active, those who enjoy entertaining and those who like the finer things in life – like shopping and dining.
“Riverside’s ‘active zone’ includes the new Health Oasis and a network of walking, cycling and running paths within the community and extending along Riverside Drive – leading residents right into Southbank or the CBD.
“Generous balconies make entertaining at home easy, or residents can opt to use the Belvedere Room which includes a kitchenette, theatre, lounge and meeting room for private functions. The new barbeque terraces and cabanas around the pools also provide an ideal space for small gatherings outdoors.
“With West End’s renowned Boundary Street and its chic restaurants and bars just a short walk away, Pradella also has plans in the pipeline to create another ‘marketplace’ along Montague Road to add to West End’s culinary culture.”
Mr Pradella says while lifestyle is a major drawcard at Riverside West End, the success of the community also hinges on the quality of apartments on offer.
“The apartments at Riverside West End have been created with owner occupiers in mind and are therefore larger than most comparable properties on the market,” he said.
“All apartments feature open plan, flow through floorplans with top quality fittings and finishes – including fully air conditioned bedrooms and living areas, plus kitchens with European appliances, designer tiles and feature splashbacks.