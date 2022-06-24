Keeping the kids entertained doesn’t’ have to break the bank during the school holidays, with Brisbane City Council offering hundreds of ideas for free and affordable school holiday and family fun.

“With the ongoing costs of living, we know families and carers are being mindful about how they spend their money,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

“We’ve always ensured our jam-packed school holiday program is affordable for residents and we have more than 340 activities for children of all ages in suburbs right across the city.

“Council’s Active and Healthy program has more than 95 family-friendly sessions to entice kids out of the house including diving, kayaking, abseiling and rock-climbing.

“For nature-lovers, our Environment Centres at Downfall Creek, Boondall Wetlands and Karawatha have more than 40 events including nature treasure hunts at Brisbane Botanic Gardens Mt Coot-tha and young adventurers can also head to the Brisbane Botanic Gardens Mt Coot-tha for nature treasure hunts.

“World Science Festival’s annual event Curiocity is back and kids can get a fun science fix with outdoor art installations taking over South Bank.

“Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium will hold five shows daily and Bench Space, a changing program of interactive demonstrations by astronomers.”

Cr Schrinner said Brisbane’s 33 libraries would continue to deliver free workshops for children these holidays including arts and crafts and Bluey art classes.

“There’s also the chance to get hands-on with real life gems and tools of the trade in Museum of Brisbane’s Little Gems and Young Explorers Tour as part of the World of Wonder: Margot McKinney exhibition, as well as some drop-in jewellery design sessions,” he said.

“These activities and so many more events and ideas are available on the Brisbane App so I encourage everyone to download the free app, check out the curated guides and plan your school holiday itinerary.

“We are so lucky to live in a city with so much to see and do at our fingertips, so whether you love adventure, books, art, history, or nature, you won’t need to venture far to find affordable fun.”

School Holiday Highlights:

Free: Bluey Art Class Meet wild animals (snakes, frogs, birds, lizards) with wildlife experts at Environment Centres Fishing Rock Climbing BMX, scooter and mountain biking workshops Makerspace – free art and craft activities everyday across Brisbane libraries Mini Olympic Games

Low Cost: Kayaking – $5 Abseiling Kangaroo Point Cliffs – $5 Lasertag – $10 Putt Putt golf – $5 Pottery and wheel throwing class – $5 Learn to dive – $5



Images, Brisbane City Council