Brisbane guitarist, songwriter and producer Jack Bratt, was last night awarded the prestigious $25,000 Grant McLennan Fellowship for 2019.

The $25,000 fellowship is partnerships between QMusic, Arts Queensland and APRA AMCOS.

The other finalists were, Harriette Pilbeam (Hatchie), Leanne Tennant, and Georgia Potter (Moreton).

The Fellowship offers the recipient an opportunity to follow in Grant’s footsteps and travel to New York, London or Berlin for up to six months and immerse themselves in a different culture while providing valuable time and space for creative inspiration and career development.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the fellowship is a fantastic opportunity for Queensland contemporary songwriters to take their career to the next level.

“The Grant McLennan Fellowship helps strengthen Queensland’s contemporary music sector, offering a songwriter, or songwriting duo, support to develop their skills internationally,” Minister Enoch said. “This Fellowship is career-changing and will allow Jack to develop his artistic skills whilst widening his global networks. Jack has his sights on writing and releasing music under his own self-titled project in the near future and has plans to dedicate his time in New York to this. We wish him all the best in his international endeavours.”

“APRA AMCOS is proud to be a partner of The Grant McLennan Fellowship, which provides great support and like the man it was named after, a lot of heart and soul! We look forward to hearing much more from Jack following his travels,” APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston said.

Jack Bratt has built a full-time career through live performance, songwriting and producing, as well as becoming a highly sought-after session guitarist. He currently writes and performs with Golden Age of Ballooning and has recently co-produced Clint Boge’s debut album ‘The Butterfly Effect’ and recorded guitars on ‘Star’ by Greg Chipello for SBS television series ‘Robbie Hood’.

“I’m beyond excited to be the recipient of the 2019 Grant McLennan Fellowship,” said Jack Bratt. “Not only is it an absolute pleasure to be recognized amongst the other finalists who are amazing songwriters, but to receive an award named after the late great Grant McLennan means so much to me,” Mr Bratt said. “I can’t wait to travel to New York to write songs for my debut solo album, and soak up everything the city has to offer. Thank you so much to QMusic, APRA AMCOS, Arts Queensland, the judging panel and the McLennan family for this incredible honour, I’m over the moon.”

Judges Sally McLennan, Ian Haug, Adele Pickvance, Kellie Lloyd and 2018 Grant McLennan Fellowship recipient Danny Harley said that Jack’s research on the music industry in his city of choice, the process he would undertake, and the legacy of the Grant McLennan Fellowship set him apart for the other finalists.

Sally McLennan said,

“All finalists were worthy and extremely talented, however this year’s recipient seemed to embody somehow the essence of the Fellowship’s spirit.”

Of the Fellowship, Ian Haug said,