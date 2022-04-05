Much-loved Jane Street Community Garden has weathered a few storms over the past couple of years. Recent high-rise development directly north of the garden will result in shadow casting over half of the site during winter. In addition, Brisbane City Council bulldozed seven metres of the garden to install an underground stormwater drain. At that time, the site was threatened with closure and relocation.

However, the Jane Street Garden is still standing strong due to tremendous community support. The team is committed to continuing their work in supporting their local community, providing access to local organic food and educating about sustainable living.

But now is the time to address our challenges and rebuild so that the team can continue our work. The Jane Street Community Garden is seeking sponsorships to build new raised garden beds.

Sponsorship includes:

Building 3m long x 1m wide raised timber garden bed

A one year lease of a garden bed for private use (option to renew annually)

One year of garden mentoring and support

A permanent engraved plaque on the side of the garden to acknowledge your generous support of the gardens.



Why should you donate?

By supporting the community garden, you are helping us to achieve our mission to:

Enrich people’s lives by providing them with a practical way to develop a stronger connection to the food we eat and our environment.

Accommodate increasing community interest in organic gardening and sustainability practices by offering varied, practical opportunities to volunteer and learn about organic gardening.

Educate the general public, school children, and community groups in organic, sustainable, permaculture and water-wise practices and general gardening topics such as composting, plant health, and seed saving.

Increase recreation activities that contribute to the community’s improved health and well-being and increase opportunities for training and team building.

Find out more

If you are interested in sponsoring a garden bed or if you would like to donate today, please email janestgarden@micahprojects.org.au . Or visit our website or join our facebook page to learn more.

Previous Story

Cover image Kelly Jacobs and James Blyth – supplied.