What a wonderful community event – thanks to the tireless team at West End Community Association and Kurilpa Derby 2023; and to the many volunteers and contributors, to the community groups and musicians. Let’s keep supporting the Derby & WECA.

IF YOU LOVE THE DERBY PLEASE CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT

Link here to donate – https://www.gofundme.com/f/if-you-love-kurilpa-derby

A 2014 History here – https://soundcloud.com/janb_qld/kurilpa-derby-history-2014?in=janb_qld/sets/west-end-streaming

All images by Jan Bowman