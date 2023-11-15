Local organisations are among community groups in Brisbane receiving the Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grants.

Over 50 clubs, community groups and not-for-profit organisations across Brisbane will share over $400,000 as beneficiaries of the Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grants.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the funding from the latest grant round will help continue the great work of community groups across the city.

“As our suburbs continue to grow, community groups are vital to establishing connections, promoting a healthy lifestyle and providing support to residents,” Cr Schrinner said.

“The Better Suburbs Grants are another way we are helping our clubs and community groups flourish.

“The Community Support Category provides funding to improve community facilities, respond to local needs and build organisational capacity.

“The recipients in this grant round have committed their funds to everything from servicing air conditioning units to upgrading safety equipment or developing strategic plans for future growth.”

Since launching the program in 2021, the Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grants has provided 279 groups with a share of over $5.1 million to put towards making our suburbs even better.

West End Uniting Church and the Annerley Stephens History Group (ASHG) are local recipients.

Fiona McCallum, a member of the Property Committee at West End Uniting Church, said the funds would be used to replace fans in the church.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded funding by the Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grant from Brisbane City Council. Our existing church hall fans were installed in the 1960s! The grant will allow us to replace them with modern, energy efficient fans, for the comfort of the many and varied community members who enjoy using our space.” Ms McCallum said.

Artists impression of the new Yeronga Community Centre.

Annerley Stephens History Group says it is entering a new phase of its development as the group prepares to move into its first home.

The ASHG Local History Room will be located in the new Community Plus+ Yeronga Community Centre on the old Yeronga TAFE site in Villa Street, which will also be shared with the All Gauge Model Railway Club. It is anticipated that the Local History Room will open in early 2024.

“The group is very excited that they have been successful in their application to Brisbane City Council’s Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Grant and have received a grant of $11,000 to support the establishment of their new home. The grant will enable the purchase of furniture and equipment for the room,” said the Group’s Secretary, Denis Peel.

ASHG believes that having a base will increase the opportunities for local community members to participate in research and telling of local stories. One of the first projects planned for 2024 is the History of Villa Street, where the centre is located. Former and current residents will be invited to contribute photos and memories of Villa Street in a presentation later in 2024. The History of Villa Street will be published on the ASHG website. Also, in 2024, ASHG’s fifth publication, Memories of Stephens, will be launched. The publication combines the papers presented at the recent highly successful Memories of Stephens conference.

The next round of grants for the Community Support Category will open in late January 2024.

For more information, see ‘Better Suburbs Grants’ at brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council’s contact centre on 07 3403 8888.

Cover image supplied by West End Uniting Church