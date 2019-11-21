Art sneaks up on people
“Art sneaks up on people”, Sue Poggioli said. “A nice image draws people in. You make an image and it makes people look at it and think about it.”
Sue is talking about the prints that form part of the three-year Overwintering project.
The brainchild of print artist Kate Gorringe-Smith, the Overwintering project invites artists to contribute original prints created in response to the unique nature of their local migratory shorebird habitat.
To participate, each artist donates two of each print to the project, one to exhibit, and one to sell to raise funds for shorebird conservation. The prints become part of a permanent Overwintering Print Portfolio and many have been exhibited across the country.
Making the project open to all comers, Sue Poggioli says, has drawn in artists, some of whom may never have had their work exhibited before.
Kate Gorringe-Smith calculates that so far about 200 artists have contributed original prints to the Overwintering Project Print Portfolio, and she thinks that another 150 or more have done works for associated exhibitions.
Australia’s most endangered bird group
The main aim of the Overwintering project is to raise awareness about Australia’s most endangered bird group, migratory shorebirds.
As Gorringe-Smith says on the project website, “migratory shorebirds are the little brown birds that you might see out of the corner of your eye as you walk along the beach”.
But there is so much more to them than that. These amazing birds, some 36 species in all, fly each year along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, flapping, not gliding, for the full 10,000km journey, from breeding grounds above the Arctic Circle in Alaska and Siberia to feeding grounds in Australia and New Zealand.
Participating Brisbane-based artists from Migaloo Press, Pat Zuber and Sue Poggioli, say that the project is also concerned with the loss of habitat for shorebirds in the key places where they overwinter, including at Toondah Harbour in southern Morton Bay which is under threat from development.
Pat says that there is also a climate change aspect to the future of migratory shorebirds.
“The artic is melting, Greenland is melting, the glaciers are melting, the sea levels are rising. So, for example, in the arctic, where the birds breed and lay their eggs, the chicks need to feed on the profusion of insects that breed in the arctic spring so that they have the energy to fly down to Australia. But, because of climate change, the insects breed earlier, and by the time the chicks hatch, a lot of the insects have gone.”
Why art?
I asked Pat and Sue why they think art can raise awareness of environmental issues.
The prints that form part of the project Sue Poggioli says, reflect how people see things in different ways, and it is this variety of interpretations that causes people to stop and reflect. The project changes how you think about these birds too, she thinks. And, it makes a difference to the artist, “… when you are down at the Mangroves and you see happy ibis feeding along the shore instead of pulling things out of bins”.
Migratory shorebirds are not iconic birds, they are not colourful or showy, but Sue says, this is their time in the sun.
Pat Zuber considers that the process of producing the work also raises awareness. The artists who are involved in the project do not necessarily know a lot about birds and so they read and learn about the birds as they work. The doing of the work generates a lot of conversations that communicate this knowledge to other artists, to their families and their friends. A sort of awareness raising by stealth.
Further, Pat says, the images do not necessarily focus on the issues in a direct way, or in the way that banners or protests might. Rather, they focus on the awesome distances the birds fly, or the beauty of the birds in flight, their shapes and patterns.
“When you’re drawn in, you’re engaged with the image,” Pat says, and Sue adds, “that’s something that only art can do.”
The project has also generated a lot of exhibitions and artists books, and each exhibition has gathered people together.
“Thousands of people over the course of the project will have gone to the exhibitions. There’s a gathering of people all looking and talking about the prints and about migratory shorebirds. It’s like a groundswell,” Pat said.
The project is also online and connects with printmakers and artists all over the world.
From art to action
Pat has been involved in arts and activism for many years and sees her art as a form of ‘soft activism’. She was involved in a group called “artists behind the action” when living in Tasmania during the campaign to save the Franklin River and she said arts and activism were integral to each other in those early days, with the art as a means of raising money for the cause as well as raising awareness.
Sue has not seen herself as an activist and has always been wary of using art to send a message. The art she says should have integrity in itself, not because you set out to do something.
While Sue and Pat they have enjoyed seeing people engaging with their work, they would both like to see that appreciation for their art translated into action, and as locals, especially for the Toondah wetlands. They say the area is like another world to people living in Brisbane and that many don’t often know that it is RAMSAR site, or even what a RAMSAR site is. Many just see Toondah as smelly mudflats, Sue said.
But, Toondah is an important feeding ground for migratory birds and if the proposed development goes ahead, hectares of mudflats will be drained and dredged, Pat said. The impacts for the future of these birds will be significant.
What next for the project?
The project has held exhibitions in most capital cities and in regional in most states and territories and exhibitions are organised until the 2020-2021 summer (at Burnie Regional Gallery in Tasmania.)
The Overwintering project was launched in June 2017 and at the end of the project, the folio will be donated to a state or national collection, but Kate Gorringe-Smith says she is not sure when that will happen, and she has some more ideas to pursue before calling it quits.
If you want to read more about these amazing shorebirds, borrow or buy a copy of The Eastern Curlew, by Harry Saddler
About Pat Zuber
About Sue Poggioli
The Mangrove Book
Feature Image: “Migration” by Pat Zuber