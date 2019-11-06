Have you been wondering what’s happening behind the barriers across Horan Street?



Education Minister Grace Grace and Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad today turned the sod on Stage 1 of an expansion project at West End State School.

Ms Grace and Ms Trad also announced Hutchinson Builders had been awarded the $25.7 million contract for Stage 1, which will support over 75 jobs during construction.

Ms Trad said work will now start on Stage 1, expected to be finished in mid-2020.

“This project will see West End State School transformed into a larger campus that can cater for the growing number of enrolments,” she said. “West End State School is a popular school in my electorate with 1,100 students currently enrolled at the school, only set to increase.”

Ms Trad said after a series of community consultation sessions it was exciting to see the project progress.

“We’ve listened to what parents and carers have said and incorporated their feedback into the project,” she said.

“All new classrooms will be connected by a green-space campus heart, giving students a dedicated space for outdoor learning and play.

“That was one of the most important issues that parents raised, and I’m pleased to see that we’re delivering on that.”

Ms Grace said once the project is finished, the school will be able to cater for over 1,700 students.

“Stage 1 will deliver a three-storey learning centre featuring 16 learning spaces, outdoor landscaped areas and a new pick-up/drop-off zone,” she said.

“Stage 2 will be completed in 2022 and provide the school with a multi-level learning facility including 15 classrooms, admin space and a library, located on Ambleside Street.

“A creative learning centre will also be built as part of Stage 2, on the corner of Horan and Vulture streets.”

Principal Kim McNamara welcomed the milestone.

“I’m extremely excited to see our school campus transform and capture the essence of our education direction for the students at West End State School,” Ms McNamara said.

“We’ve been on the journey since the concept design development, and across the board the collaboration has been remarkable, to ensure our students are equipped with modern and specialised facilities.

“Growth brings excitement, new people and new challenges, and with abundance of outdoor and flexible spaces planned, the students will be empowered to achieve their personal best.”

For more information on the project see HERE

Images supplied