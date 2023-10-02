What has been your experience with the Opticomm transition in South Brisbane?

Like many living in the South Brisbane area, I have had to organise transitioning from the old Telstra Velocity Fibre network to the Opticomm Network.

I opted to stay with my existing provider, but it took many phone calls and persistent follow-ups to get my new plan sorted. I’m now set up and experiencing a faster and cheaper service than the service I received under Velocity. But should it have been this hard?

KEY POINTS

Transitioning from Telstra Velocity Fibre to Opticomm Network has been a challenging experience for many residents.

Residents have reported various issues with the transition, including lost internet connections, loss of landline numbers or provider-based email accounts, and unexpected costs for new equipment.

Local Federal Member for Griffith, Max Chandler-Mather, has launched a survey to collect residents’ experiences and feedback regarding the transition.

has launched a to collect residents’ experiences and feedback regarding the transition. Opticomm advises that approximately 60 per cent of addresses in South Brisbane already switched to the upgraded Opticomm network.

Customers are advised to check their address and contact their chosen internet and phone service providers to select a plan to ensure a smooth transition.

What are your experiences with the transition – Griffith Office Survey

We know from social media feedback that residents have been experiencing various problems with the changeover.

Local Federal Member for Griffith, Max Chandler-Mather, says his office has been supporting residents with issues which he says include “lost internet connections as a result of having never received notification of the changeover, losing access to their landline numbers or provider-based email accounts, or even having to pay for new equipment to be installed at their home, only to discover it’s the same equipment they already had.”

“We’ve launched a survey to try to capture as many of residents’ experiences as possible, and I’ll be taking residents’ feedback straight to the Minister for Communications as well as Telstra and Opticomm.”

“I want to hear from residents who have had trouble with this rollout, increased costs and hassle, and what they would like to see happen now, including whether they would like to finally see the network integrated properly into the NBN.”

Affected residents can complete Mr Chandler-Mather’s survey here: https://www.maxchandlermather.com/sbrisnet

Background

Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has advised us that the South Brisbane fibre network was originally constructed by Telstra before the Australian Government established the National Broadband Network. Telstra was both the owner (wholesaler) of the network, and a provider (retailer) of internet services.

Following the establishment of NBN Co., regulatory arrangements were put in place to transition non-NBN superfast broadband networks so that there was separation of ownership between the wholesale provider and retail providers

For Telstra, this required the divestment of the South Brisbane fibre network by a date referred to as the ‘designated date’, which could be extended by ministerial instrument.

This date was extended for several years as negotiations for the divestment of the infrastructure were ongoing, and NBN Co was constructing the broader network.

More recently, the previous Minister for Communications elected to keep the designated date.

Before the designated date, Telstra negotiated the sale of the South Brisbane network to Opticomm, a wholesale broadband access network infrastructure operator. See detailed background HERE.

Why not roll South Brisbane Fibre into the existing National Broadband Network?

A spokesperson for ACCAN told the Westender that the South Brisbane fibre network could potentially be rolled into the broader NBN if NBN Co. negotiated with the existing owner of the infrastructure (Opticomm) to purchase the infrastructure.

“Following the acceptance of the Special Access Undertaking (SAU) the inquiry into the regulation of Superfast Broadband Access Services (SBAS), is likely to recommence, which should see the benchmarking on the South Brisbane network on similar or the same terms to the SAU.”

Latest Update from Opticomm

Opticomm has provided regular updates to the Westender on the transition process. On 21 June, Opticomm had a team at the Soda Factory, West End, to support the South Brisbane community, answer any further questions, and help residents look up their addresses and determine the date they will be transitioning.

Opticomm advised the Westender this week that approximately 60 per cent of addresses in South Brisbane scheduled to transition from the legacy Telstra network have switched to the upgraded Opticomm network.

“Transitions within South Brisbane are going as planned and will continue through until end November 2023,” Opticomm advised.

Contact your chosen provider.

While Opticomm owns and operates the fibre network, multiple internet and phone Retail Service Providers (RSP) such as Telstra, Superloop, iiNet, and Aussie Broadband are listed with Opticomm to provide internet and phone services. This means customers or end users will directly interact with their RSP, not with Opticomm.

Opticomm said that the simplified transition process for the end-customer launched with a pilot in May 2023 and scaled up from July 2023, highlighted that the most important thing for residents to do is to contact their chosen phone and internet provider (RSP) ahead of their transition date and place an order for services on the upgraded Opticomm network.

Even if you have opted to stay with your current provider, as I did, they may be offering upgraded plans under the new Opticomm arrangement and these may be on better terms than your old plan. So it is worth shopping around. Changing provider may result in changes to a range of things, including email addresses, and so you will need to factor that into your decision, and discuss with your chosen provider.

Common Questions

Opticomm told us that in the lead-up to making the switch, the most common question is about the date residents need to take action ahead of the transition. To find out about the key dates for their premises, residents can check their address at: https://online.telco.opticomm.com.au/

After residents have made the switch to the upgraded network, the most common questions Opticomm has received are:

How to upgrade your services.

Opticomm advises customers to contact their chosen phone and internet provider to arrange an upgrade to a new service and plan. Your provider will also talk you through any equipment changes needed and, if a technician appointment is required to facilitate the upgrade.

· In my case, I needed to upgrade my modem – as I was an existing customer, my providers posted the new modem to me at no additional charge.

Not everyone will need a technician’s visit, and your provider should be able to advise on this and make the arrangements for you if you do.

For queries about who to contact about Free to Air TV service, complete a television enquiry form Television faults form at this link – Television faults form

Two Key Steps

So, Opticomm says there are a couple of straightforward steps for readers to find out if their area is ready to get connected:

· Check your address on the Opticomm website to find out when your area is due to make the switch – Check your address here. · Contact your chosen service provider offering plans over the Opticomm network to place an order for a plan that suits your needs – find Service Providers here. As mentioned, this could include your existing provider.

Even if the transition has already happened in your area, if you still need to place an order for a plan or want to change providers or plans, you should review the list of providers listed by Opticomm and contact a chosen provider to discuss your needs. Your chosen provider can place an order on your behalf for services over the Opticomm network. Plans may vary in terms of speeds, depending on what options you select.

“Both Telstra and Opticomm, as the respective legacy and future network owners, send residents direct mails ahead of the transition to help keep them informed. The upgraded network offers residents a choice of phone and internet providers and access to speeds of up to 1Gbps[i],” Opticomm said.

Plan comparisons

Some internet sites offer plan comparisons, so it can be worth checking these before you settle on a provider and plan. For example, see this link (one of many) comparing provider plans under OptiComm: https://www.comparebroadband.com.au/internet-plans/opticomm-plans/

In most cases you will note that data is unlimited under the new arrangements, but internet downloading speeds do vary by cost.

Feedback

If, after talking with your provider you have ongoing issues with the transition to Opticomm, or even if your experience has been a positive one, complete Mr Chadler-Mather’s survey HERE.

For serious disputes or complaints, consider contacting the Telecommunications Ombudsman HERE.

Note

[i] Actual speeds and performance will depend on factors including your service provider, the equipment at your home, chosen plan and design decisions.

PREVIOUS WESTENDER UPDATES ON OPTICOMM HERE

Cover image, iStock